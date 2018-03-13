Universa (UTNP) Reaches Market Capitalization of $47.33 Million

Universa (CURRENCY:UTNP) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 12th. One Universa token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0279 or 0.00000299 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Universa has a market capitalization of $47.33 million and $246,950.00 worth of Universa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Universa has traded 23.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00008607 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.29 or 0.00948162 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003169 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00014346 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010733 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00044374 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00088094 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.15 or 0.00205680 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Universa Profile

Universa’s total supply is 4,997,891,952 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,698,389,232 tokens. Universa’s official website is www.universa.io . The Reddit community for Universa is /r/Universa_Blockchain

Buying and Selling Universa

Universa can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood. It is not possible to purchase Universa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Universa must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Universa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

