Uniqure (QURE) Getting Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Analysis Finds

Press coverage about Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Uniqure earned a news sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the biotechnology company an impact score of 46.4566011498233 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on QURE shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Uniqure in a research note on Friday, November 24th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Uniqure in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered Uniqure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Uniqure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Uniqure in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.75.

Uniqure ( NASDAQ:QURE ) opened at $24.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $768.77, a PE ratio of -9.56 and a beta of 0.09. Uniqure has a 52 week low of $4.72 and a 52 week high of $27.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.64.

In related news, SVP Maria E. Cantor sold 5,864 shares of Uniqure stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.13, for a total value of $118,042.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 21,690 shares of Uniqure stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.87, for a total value of $430,980.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,510 shares of company stock valued at $815,776 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Uniqure NV is a gene therapy company based in the Netherlands. The Company is engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of single treatments with curative results for patients suffering from genetic and other severe diseases. The Company advances a focused pipeline of gene therapies that are developed both internally and through partnerships.

