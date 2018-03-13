Union Pacific Co. (UNP) Shares Bought by Associated Banc Corp

Associated Banc Corp grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 123,170 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $16,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acropolis Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Acrospire Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 33.3% during the second quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 55,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,114 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 6.6% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 80.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UNP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Scotiabank set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.50.

Shares of Union Pacific Co. ( NYSE UNP ) opened at $136.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $106,500.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $101.06 and a 1-year high of $143.05.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 50.43% and a return on equity of 22.26%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 48.18%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation is a railroad operating company in the United States. The Company operates through its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Company (UPRR). Its business mix includes Agricultural Products, Automotive, Chemicals, Coal, Industrial Products and Intermodal. Its freight traffic consists of bulk, manifest, and premium business.

