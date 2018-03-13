Umpqua (UMPQ) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Umpqua from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Umpqua in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on Umpqua from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Umpqua from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Hovde Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $22.50 target price on shares of Umpqua in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.80.

Shares of Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) opened at $22.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5,100.96, a PE ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.08. Umpqua has a twelve month low of $16.65 and a twelve month high of $23.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $292.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.80 million. Umpqua had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 20.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Umpqua will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Umpqua news, CFO Ron L. Farnsworth sold 5,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.45, for a total transaction of $124,302.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 188,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,049,953.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Umpqua by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 178,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,705,000 after buying an additional 2,384 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its position in Umpqua by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 139,141 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,894,000 after buying an additional 2,423 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Umpqua by 2.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 134,992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,647,000 after buying an additional 2,767 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Umpqua by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 21,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 2,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP increased its position in Umpqua by 0.5% during the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 637,427 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,436,000 after buying an additional 2,913 shares during the last quarter. 91.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation is a bank holding company. The Company’s principal operating subsidiaries include Umpqua Bank (the Bank) and Umpqua Investments, Inc (Umpqua Investments). It operates through two segments: Community Banking and Home Lending. The Community Banking segment’s principal business focus is the offering of loan and deposit products to business and retail customers in its primary market areas.

