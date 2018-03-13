Ulta Beauty’s (ULTA) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Piper Jaffray Companies

Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated their hold rating on shares of Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) in a research note published on Friday morning. The brokerage currently has a $214.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ULTA. Vetr downgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating and set a $218.16 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Cowen set a $246.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets set a $225.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, KeyCorp set a $270.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $260.15.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) opened at $207.62 on Friday. Ulta Beauty has a 1 year low of $187.96 and a 1 year high of $314.86. The stock has a market cap of $12,660.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.62.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth $153,000. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Sapphire Star Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth $224,000. BancorpSouth Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Bluestein R H & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc is a holding company for the Ulta Beauty group of companies. The Company is a beauty retailer. The Company offers cosmetics, fragrance, skin, hair care products and salon services. The Company offers approximately 20,000 products from over 500 beauty brands across all categories, including the Company’s own private label.

