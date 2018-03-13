UDR (UDR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UDR (NYSE:UDR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

According to Zacks, “Shares of UDR have outperformed the industry it belongs to in the past month. Further, the stock witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2018 funds from operations (FFO) per share remain unchanged in a week’s time. Last month, UDR reported its fourth-quarter 2017 results that reflected an increase in revenues from same-store communities and stabilized non-mature communities. Moreover, the company’s portfolio, located in the targeted U.S. markets, has a superior product-mix. However, the company continues to deal with an elevated level of apartment supply in a number of its markets. This is likely to limit the landlord’s ability to demand higher rents and also increase concessional activities. Moreover, any rise in interest rates remains a concern for the company.”

UDR has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America raised shares of UDR from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. SunTrust Banks set a $39.00 target price on shares of UDR and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of UDR in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Evercore ISI raised shares of UDR from an underperform rating to an in-line rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of UDR in a report on Friday, January 19th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.15.

UDR ( NYSE UDR ) opened at $35.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9,449.96, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.14, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.41. UDR has a twelve month low of $32.88 and a twelve month high of $40.71. The company has a quick ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. UDR had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 4.53%. The firm had revenue of $250.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that UDR will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total value of $784,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,127,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,214,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UDR. WESCAP Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of UDR by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 10,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares during the period. ING Groep NV lifted its position in shares of UDR by 69.1% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 23,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 9,448 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in shares of UDR by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 19,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of UDR by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 356,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,540,000 after purchasing an additional 33,449 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of UDR by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 617,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,792,000 after purchasing an additional 147,157 shares during the period. 97.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About UDR

UDR, Inc is a self-administered real estate investment trust. The Company owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of and manages multifamily apartment communities generally located in various markets across the United States. The Company’s segments are Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other.

