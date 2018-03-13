UBS Group Analysts Give easyJet (EZJ) a GBX 1,800 Price Target

UBS Group set a GBX 1,800 ($24.87) target price on easyJet (LON:EZJ) in a report issued on Friday morning, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EZJ. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on easyJet from GBX 1,450 ($20.03) to GBX 1,560 ($21.55) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 1,450 ($20.03) price target on shares of easyJet in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on easyJet from GBX 1,300 ($17.96) to GBX 1,450 ($20.03) and gave the company a sector performer rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Liberum Capital reiterated a sell rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($15.20) price target on shares of easyJet in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on easyJet from GBX 1,295 ($17.89) to GBX 1,640 ($22.66) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. easyJet currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,617.88 ($22.35).

Get easyJet alerts:

Shares of easyJet (LON EZJ) opened at GBX 1,607.50 ($22.21) on Friday. easyJet has a 1 year low of GBX 974.98 ($13.47) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,698.69 ($23.47). The firm has a market capitalization of $6,390.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,143.33.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/13/ubs-group-analysts-give-easyjet-ezj-a-gbx-1800-price-target.html.

In other easyJet news, insider Andrew Findlay purchased 113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,435 ($19.83) per share, with a total value of £1,621.55 ($2,240.33).

About easyJet

easyJet plc is a United Kingdom-based low-cost airline carrier. The Company operates as a low-cost European point-to-point short-haul airline. The Company operates through its route network segment. The Company operates on over 820 routes across more than 30 countries with its fleet of over 250 Airbus aircrafts.

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.