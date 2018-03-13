UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 2,501,816 Shares of Nuance Communications Inc. (NUAN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 90.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 264,447 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,501,816 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Nuance Communications were worth $4,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Nuance Communications during the third quarter worth $149,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuance Communications during the third quarter valued at $172,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuance Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $176,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 8.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,234 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuance Communications during the third quarter valued at $184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Nuance Communications alerts:

Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) opened at $17.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. Nuance Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.02 and a twelve month high of $19.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $5,160.30, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.69.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Nuance Communications had a positive return on equity of 11.62% and a negative net margin of 3.76%. The business had revenue of $508.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Nuance Communications Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NUAN. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Nuance Communications in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. BidaskClub cut Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Nuance Communications in a report on Monday, January 22nd. TheStreet raised Nuance Communications from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.50.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/13/ubs-asset-management-americas-inc-sells-2501816-shares-of-nuance-communications-inc-nuan.html.

About Nuance Communications

Nuance Communications, Inc is a provider of voice recognition and natural language understanding solutions. The Company’s segments include Healthcare, Mobile, Enterprise and Imaging. The Healthcare segment provides clinical speech and clinical language understanding solutions. The solutions for the Healthcare segment include transcription solutions, Dragon Medical, and clinical document improvement (CDI) and coding solutions.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuance Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuance Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.