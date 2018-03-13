UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 1,125 Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its holdings in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 99,600 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $4,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 25.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,362,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $156,270,000 after purchasing an additional 671,971 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Synovus Financial by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,797,611 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,118,000 after acquiring an additional 19,351 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Synovus Financial by 0.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,651,364 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,061,000 after acquiring an additional 11,162 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Synovus Financial by 3.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,228,056 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,963,000 after acquiring an additional 35,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EJF Capital LLC grew its stake in Synovus Financial by 50.0% during the third quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 900,002 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,454,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV) opened at $52.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $37.95 and a 12 month high of $53.14. The company has a market cap of $6,261.63, a P/E ratio of 20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.11.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $339.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Synovus Financial declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Synovus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is currently 27.65%.

In other Synovus Financial news, COO Allen J. Gula sold 2,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total value of $123,039.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 70,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,520,974.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Mark G. Holladay sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total transaction of $250,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 52,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,611,480.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SNV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Hovde Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Synovus Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Synovus Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $51.67 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Synovus Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Synovus Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.08.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 1,125 Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/13/ubs-asset-management-americas-inc-sells-1125-shares-of-synovus-financial-corp-snv.html.

Synovus Financial Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. is a financial services company and a bank holding company. The Company provides integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance and mortgage services, to its customers through locally branded banking divisions of its subsidiary bank, Synovus Bank (the Bank), and other offices in Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, Florida and Tennessee.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV).

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.