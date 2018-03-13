Two Sigma Securities LLC Buys New Stake in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3X Shares (LABU)

Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 14,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3X Shares by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3X Shares by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 43,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after buying an additional 2,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA boosted its position in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3X Shares by 80.0% in the third quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,692,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA LABU) traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $109.73. 89,226 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,185,116. Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3X Shares has a 52-week low of $41.03 and a 52-week high of $116.54.

