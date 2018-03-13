Two Sigma Securities LLC Acquires 981 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)

Two Sigma Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 20.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,757 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 64,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,494,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 266,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,503,000 after purchasing an additional 30,466 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Robertson Stephens Advisors LLC now owns 3,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Summit Equities Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Equities Inc now owns 2,031,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,176,000 after purchasing an additional 112,100 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA VTI) traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $144.03. 203,440 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,435,118. The firm has a market cap of $96,820.00 and a P/E ratio of 19.33. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $118.89 and a 1 year high of $146.87.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/13/two-sigma-securities-llc-acquires-981-shares-of-vanguard-total-stock-market-etf-vti.html.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.