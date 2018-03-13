Two Sigma Investments LP Purchases 395,551 Shares of Tiffany & Co. (TIF)

Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) by 709.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 451,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 395,551 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Tiffany & Co. were worth $46,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIF. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC grew its position in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 300.5% in the third quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,321,842 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $121,319,000 after purchasing an additional 991,802 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 280.7% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 853,247 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $88,695,000 after purchasing an additional 629,106 shares in the last quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT grew its position in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 137.3% in the fourth quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT now owns 760,601 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $79,064,000 after purchasing an additional 440,103 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tiffany & Co. by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,534,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $263,466,000 after buying an additional 287,224 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Tiffany & Co. by 22.9% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,490,254 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $136,776,000 after buying an additional 277,753 shares during the period. 83.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tiffany & Co. alerts:

In related news, Director Michael Joseph Kowalski sold 3,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.53, for a total transaction of $390,229.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Philippe Galtie sold 673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.92, for a total value of $72,630.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,630.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 135,832 shares of company stock worth $14,611,214. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tiffany & Co. ( NYSE TIF ) traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.51. The stock had a trading volume of 75,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,350,231. Tiffany & Co. has a 12 month low of $84.15 and a 12 month high of $111.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 5.44. The company has a market cap of $12,646.47, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Tiffany & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.76%.

TIF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised Tiffany & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Cowen set a $102.00 price objective on Tiffany & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tiffany & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $94.00 price objective on Tiffany & Co. and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.17.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/13/two-sigma-investments-lp-purchases-395551-shares-of-tiffany-co-tif.html.

About Tiffany & Co.

Tiffany & Co is a holding company that operates through its subsidiary companies. The Company’s principal subsidiary, Tiffany and Company (Tiffany), is a jeweler and specialty retailer. The Company’s segments include Americas, Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe and Other. Through its subsidiaries, the Company designs and manufactures products and operates TIFFANY & CO.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF).

Receive News & Ratings for Tiffany & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiffany & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.