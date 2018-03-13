Two Sigma Investments LP Buys 398,117 Shares of Arconic Inc (ARNC)

Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC) by 18.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,548,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 398,117 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Arconic were worth $69,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arconic in the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arconic in the 4th quarter valued at about $167,000. Bluestein R H & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Arconic in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Arconic in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, National Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Arconic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC) traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.09. The company had a trading volume of 128,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,011,911. Arconic Inc has a twelve month low of $21.75 and a twelve month high of $31.17. The company has a market cap of $12,161.03, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.07. Arconic had a positive return on equity of 11.29% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Arconic Inc will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 4th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 3rd. Arconic’s payout ratio is -109.09%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ARNC. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Arconic in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Arconic in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Arconic in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Arconic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective (down from $30.00) on shares of Arconic in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Arconic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.89.

In other news, Director David P. Hess bought 40,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.80 per share, with a total value of $999,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 127,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,171,176. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About Arconic

Arconic Inc, formerly Alcoa Inc, is engaged in lightweight metals engineering and manufacturing. The Company operates through three segments: Global Rolled Products, Engineered Products and Solutions, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. Its multi-material products, which include aluminum, titanium and nickel, are used around the world in markets, such as aerospace, automotive, commercial transportation and packaging.

