Two Sigma Investments LP Acquires Shares of 2,753,652 Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl Inc (VRX)

Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl Inc (NYSE:VRX) (TSE:VRX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,753,652 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,221,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl by 7,294.2% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,428,418 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409,100 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl during the fourth quarter valued at about $142,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,327,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl by 122.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,651,189 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $221,332,000 after purchasing an additional 5,870,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl by 508.5% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 131,117 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,725,000 after acquiring an additional 109,570 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl Inc (VRX) traded up $0.23 on Tuesday, reaching $16.02. The company had a trading volume of 949,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,420,063. The stock has a market cap of $5,500.00, a PE ratio of 3.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of -0.28. Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl Inc has a 1 year low of $8.31 and a 1 year high of $24.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl (NYSE:VRX) (TSE:VRX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl had a return on equity of 42.48% and a net margin of 27.56%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl Inc will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl news, Director John Paulson bought 7,066,629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.40 per share, with a total value of $108,826,086.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Schutter Richard U. De bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.34 per share, for a total transaction of $153,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 106,062 shares in the company, valued at $1,626,991.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank set a $20.00 target price on Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. ValuEngine raised Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl in a report on Thursday, January 4th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.30.

Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl Profile

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc is a pharmaceutical and medical device company. The Company is engaged in developing and marketing a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) products, and medical devices (contact lenses, intraocular lenses, ophthalmic surgical equipment, and aesthetics devices).

