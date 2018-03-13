Two Sigma Advisers LP Buys 250,748 Shares of ServiceNow Inc (NOW)

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 34.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 973,243 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 250,748 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $126,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ark Investment Management LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 113.3% in the second quarter. Ark Investment Management LLC now owns 7,713 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 4,097 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,877,000 after buying an additional 5,693 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter worth $482,000. Global X MANAGEMENT CO LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global X MANAGEMENT CO LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,321 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter.

In other ServiceNow news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.12, for a total value of $3,678,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 94,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,905,929.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.51, for a total value of $246,234.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,912,079.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 627,808 shares of company stock valued at $90,184,123. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus increased their price target on ServiceNow to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Friday. UBS Group set a $180.00 price target on ServiceNow and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Barclays increased their price target on ServiceNow from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Sunday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.79.

Shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE NOW) traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $174.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,929,983. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $30,181.17, a P/E ratio of -200.49, a PEG ratio of 41.12 and a beta of 1.14. ServiceNow Inc has a fifty-two week low of $83.42 and a fifty-two week high of $175.99.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The information technology services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The business had revenue of $546.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.74 million. ServiceNow had a negative return on equity of 23.78% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. analysts expect that ServiceNow Inc will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc is provider of enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage and automate services for global enterprises. The Company offers a set of cloud-based services that automate workflow within and between departments in an enterprise. It provides workflow solutions, and focuses on service management for customer support, human resources, security operations and other enterprise departments.

