TTEC (TTEC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) announced its earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $426.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.75 million. TTEC had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share.

Shares of TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) traded down $2.50 on Tuesday, reaching $35.30. 45,738 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,952. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,687.25, a PE ratio of 33.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.90. TTEC has a one year low of $28.20 and a one year high of $43.75.

The firm also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 30th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a yield of 1.48%. This is a boost from TTEC’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.22. TTEC’s payout ratio is presently 47.62%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of TTEC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

TTEC Company Profile

TTEC Holdings, Inc, formerly TeleTech Holdings, Inc, is a customer service provider that delivers consulting, technology, growth and customer care solutions on a global scale. The Company operates through four segments: Customer Management Services (CMS), Customer Growth Services (CGS), Customer Technology Services (CTS) and Customer Strategy Services (CSS).

