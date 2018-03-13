Trupanion Inc (TRUP) Position Increased by Nine Ten Capital Management LLC

Nine Ten Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trupanion Inc (NASDAQ:TRUP) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,384,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Trupanion accounts for 14.1% of Nine Ten Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Trupanion were worth $40,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Trupanion by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,310,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,370,000 after purchasing an additional 172,785 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trupanion by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 758,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,977,000 after acquiring an additional 108,135 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trupanion by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 392,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,500,000 after acquiring an additional 11,616 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Trupanion by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 346,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,752,000 after acquiring an additional 121,990 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Trupanion by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 311,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,231,000 after acquiring an additional 9,171 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.75% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Trupanion in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Trupanion in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Trupanion in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.57.

In other news, Director Murray B. Low sold 3,000 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.42, for a total transaction of $85,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 194,281 shares in the company, valued at $5,521,466.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Darryl Rawlings sold 3,500 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.36, for a total transaction of $120,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,382,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,519,055.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $746,760 over the last 90 days. 31.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trupanion Inc (NASDAQ:TRUP) opened at $36.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Trupanion Inc has a twelve month low of $13.88 and a twelve month high of $36.88.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). Trupanion had a negative net margin of 0.62% and a negative return on equity of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $66.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.60 million. equities research analysts forecast that Trupanion Inc will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trupanion, Inc provides medical insurance plans for cats and dogs throughout the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico. The Company operates in two business segments: subscription business and other business. The subscription business segment includes monthly subscriptions for its medical plan, which are marketed to consumers.

