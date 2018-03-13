TrueCar Inc (TRUE) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

TrueCar Inc (NASDAQ:TRUE) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,583,325 shares, a decrease of 12.8% from the February 15th total of 10,988,079 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,263,437 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Shares of TrueCar (TRUE) opened at $11.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 6.41 and a quick ratio of 6.41. TrueCar has a 12-month low of $10.16 and a 12-month high of $21.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,110.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.81 and a beta of 2.52.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. TrueCar had a negative return on equity of 8.70% and a negative net margin of 10.16%. The business had revenue of $83.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that TrueCar will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRUE has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised TrueCar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Stephens set a $18.00 target price on TrueCar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of TrueCar in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered TrueCar from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TrueCar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.56.

In other TrueCar news, SVP John Pierantoni sold 2,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total value of $28,157.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $649,321.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Neeraj Gunsagar sold 10,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.28, for a total value of $117,797.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 254,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,866,744.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,670 shares of company stock worth $177,654 in the last three months. 15.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TrueCar in the third quarter valued at $104,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TrueCar in the third quarter valued at $119,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in shares of TrueCar in the fourth quarter valued at $132,000. Global Endowment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of TrueCar in the fourth quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TrueCar in the third quarter valued at $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

About TrueCar

TrueCar, Inc is an Internet-based information, technology, and communication services company. The Company has a data-driven online platform, which features market data and analytics. The Company-branded platform is available on its TrueCar Website and mobile applications. It customizes and operates its platform on a co-branded basis for its affinity group marketing partners, including financial institutions, membership-based organizations, and employee buying programs for a range of enterprises.

