tronc (TRNC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of tronc (NASDAQ:TRNC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

According to Zacks, “Tronc, Inc. is a media company. The Company offers sports, entertainment, business, real estate and travel news and information primarily in the United States. Its portfolio of news and information brands includes daily and weekly titles, digital properties and verticals in markets. Tronc, Inc., formerly known as Tribune Publishing Company, is based in CHICAGO, United States. “

Get tronc alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of tronc from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of tronc from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Sidoti started coverage on shares of tronc in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Noble Financial cut shares of tronc from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. tronc currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.67.

Shares of tronc ( NASDAQ TRNC ) opened at $15.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $521.11, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.40 and a beta of 1.73. tronc has a 1 year low of $10.80 and a 1 year high of $24.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98.

tronc (NASDAQ:TRNC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 7th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $435.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.20 million. tronc had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 54.78%. equities research analysts forecast that tronc will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of tronc by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 48,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 3,488 shares in the last quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in shares of tronc by 89.3% in the 4th quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 74,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of tronc in the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of tronc by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 209,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,677,000 after buying an additional 65,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of tronc in the 4th quarter valued at $438,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.46% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “tronc (TRNC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/13/tronc-trnc-downgraded-by-zacks-investment-research.html.

About tronc

tronc, Inc, formerly Tribune Publishing Company, is a media company. As of December 25, 2016, the Company operated over 150 titles in nine markets. Its portfolio of news and information brands are in markets, including Los Angeles and San Diego, California; Chicago, Illinois; Fort Lauderdale and Orlando, Florida; Baltimore, Maryland; Hartford, Connecticut; Allentown, Pennsylvania, and Newport News, Virginia.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on tronc (TRNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for tronc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for tronc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.