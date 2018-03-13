TRON Price Reaches $0.0356 on Top Exchanges (TRX)

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 13th. TRON has a market cap of $2.34 billion and $209.12 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TRON token can now be bought for $0.0356 or 0.00000385 BTC on popular exchanges including EtherDelta, Gatecoin, Cobinhood and BitFlip. During the last seven days, TRON has traded 19.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00008523 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.74 or 0.00905003 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003118 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00014295 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010835 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00045527 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00106066 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded 25.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.82 or 0.00214222 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $814.28 or 0.08800000 BTC.

About TRON

TRON’s launch date was August 28th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,748,192,475 tokens. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TRON is tronlab.com . The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tron is a blockchain-based protocol for a free content entertainment system, allowing each user to freely publish, store and own data, and in the decentralized autonomous form, decides the distribution, subscription and push of contents and enables content creators by releasing, circulating and dealing with digital assets, thus forming a decentralized content entertainment ecosystem. Tronix ix an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain, acting as the basic unit of account on the platform. “

TRON Token Trading

TRON can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta, CoolCoin, BitFlip, Bit-Z, Gatecoin, OKEx, Mercatox, Coinnest, Gate.io, Binance, IDEX, Cobinhood, Coinrail, Qryptos, Liqui, HitBTC, Tidex, YoBit, Token Store and CoinEgg. It is not presently possible to buy TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRON must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

