Triggers (TRIG) Trading Down 33.1% Over Last 7 Days

Triggers (CURRENCY:TRIG) traded down 9.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 13th. In the last week, Triggers has traded down 33.1% against the dollar. One Triggers token can now be bought for $0.88 or 0.00009642 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex and Binance. Triggers has a market capitalization of $28.14 million and approximately $1.27 million worth of Triggers was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00008616 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $82.76 or 0.00910377 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003127 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00014355 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011002 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00046650 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00108441 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.26 or 0.00211861 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About Triggers

Triggers’ total supply is 32,105,578 tokens. The official website for Triggers is www.blocksafefoundation.com . Triggers’ official Twitter account is @blocksafe

According to CryptoCompare, “Blocksafe is a decentralized protocol for managing access to firearms. Blocksafe is being built on Lisk as a sidechain and is powered by the Trigger (TRIG) token, the native currency within the Blocksafe system. “

Triggers Token Trading

Triggers can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Binance. It is not possible to purchase Triggers directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Triggers must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Triggers using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

