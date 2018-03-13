TravelCenters of America (TA) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday.

According to Zacks, “TRAVELCENTERS OF AMERICA, LLC. is a full-service national travel center chain in the U.S., with nationwide locations serving hundreds of thousands of professional drivers and other highway travelers each month – including virtually all major trucking fleets. Their travel centers operate under the TravelCenters of America, TA and Petro brand names and offer diesel and gasoline fueling services, restaurants, heavy truck repair facilities, stores and other services. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley set a $10.00 target price on shares of TravelCenters of America and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Citigroup upgraded shares of TravelCenters of America from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of TravelCenters of America from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.00.

TravelCenters of America ( TA ) opened at $3.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $147.94, a P/E ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.58. TravelCenters of America has a one year low of $2.95 and a one year high of $6.38.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. TravelCenters of America had a net margin of 0.15% and a negative return on equity of 2.20%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that TravelCenters of America will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of TravelCenters of America during the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TravelCenters of America during the third quarter worth $126,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of TravelCenters of America by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,522 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 14,708 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TravelCenters of America during the third quarter worth $169,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TravelCenters of America by 29.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,685 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 9,506 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.62% of the company’s stock.

About TravelCenters of America

TravelCenters of America LLC (TravelCenters) operates and franchises travel centers and convenience store and restaurant locations. The Company’s segments include travel centers, convenience stores, and corporate and other. The Company offers a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, as well as nonfuel products and services, such as truck repair and maintenance services, full service restaurants, quick service restaurants (QSRs), travel/convenience stores and various customer amenities.

