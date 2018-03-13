Traders Sell Raytheon (RTN) on Strength (RTN)

Investors sold shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) on strength during trading on Tuesday. $75.85 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $117.97 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $42.12 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, Raytheon had the 10th highest net out-flow for the day. Raytheon traded up $0.58 for the day and closed at $210.62

RTN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “outperform” rating and set a $202.00 target price (up from $195.00) on shares of Raytheon in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Raytheon in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Raytheon from $224.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Raytheon from $231.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Raytheon presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.12.

Get Raytheon alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $60,770.00, a PE ratio of 27.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.71.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.01. Raytheon had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The company had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Raytheon will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the aerospace company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Raytheon news, Director Letitia A. Long sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.83, for a total value of $120,789.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $422,391.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Thomas A. Kennedy sold 44,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.90, for a total transaction of $9,667,570.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 138,339 shares in the company, valued at $29,867,390.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,400 shares of company stock worth $17,052,714 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RTN. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Raytheon by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,240,939 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,990,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,648 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Raytheon by 2,385.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 488,766 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $90,995,000 after acquiring an additional 469,103 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Raytheon by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 591,173 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $111,052,000 after acquiring an additional 295,616 shares in the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in Raytheon by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,345,404 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $252,781,000 after acquiring an additional 281,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Trust Group LLC grew its stake in Raytheon by 1,486.1% in the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC now owns 273,340 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $50,999,000 after acquiring an additional 256,106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.51% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Traders Sell Raytheon (RTN) on Strength (RTN)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/13/traders-sell-raytheon-rtn-on-strength-rtn.html.

About Raytheon

Raytheon Company is a technology company, which specializes in defense and other government markets. The Company develops integrated products, services and solutions in various markets, including sensing; effects; command, control, communications, computers, cyber and intelligence; mission support, and cybersecurity.

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.