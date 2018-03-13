Traders Buy W W Grainger (GWW) on Weakness

Investors bought shares of W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) on weakness during trading hours on Tuesday. $80.51 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $38.16 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $42.35 million into the stock. Of all equities tracked, W W Grainger had the 30th highest net in-flow for the day. W W Grainger traded down ($3.09) for the day and closed at $276.65

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W W Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $278.00 target price on shares of W W Grainger in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of W W Grainger from $245.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of W W Grainger from $190.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of W W Grainger from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $234.38.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $15,733.64, a P/E ratio of 27.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.87.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. W W Grainger had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 35.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. research analysts forecast that W W Grainger Inc will post 13.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a $1.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. W W Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.10%.

In other W W Grainger news, VP Laura D. Brown sold 9,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.86, for a total value of $2,132,531.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,933,703.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Eric R. Tapia sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.06, for a total transaction of $26,606.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,563 shares in the company, valued at $947,971.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its stake in shares of W W Grainger by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 11,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank bought a new position in shares of W W Grainger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of W W Grainger by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 3,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of W W Grainger by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 14,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Investment Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of W W Grainger by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. BB&T Investment Services Inc. now owns 7,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

About W W Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc (Grainger) is a distributor of maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) supplies and other related products and services. The Company offers its products and services to businesses and institutions in the United States and Canada, with presence also in Europe, Asia and Latin America.

