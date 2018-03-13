Traders Buy Shares of AFLAC (AFL) on Weakness

Traders bought shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) on weakness during trading on Tuesday. $98.34 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $23.50 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $74.84 million into the stock. Of all companies tracked, AFLAC had the 14th highest net in-flow for the day. AFLAC traded down ($0.08) for the day and closed at $90.75

A number of research firms have weighed in on AFL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AFLAC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (up previously from $84.00) on shares of AFLAC in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. ValuEngine upgraded AFLAC from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on AFLAC in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AFLAC in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.96.

The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $35,726.14, a PE ratio of 8.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.96.

Shares of AFLAC are set to split on the morning of Monday, March 19th. The 2-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 13th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, March 16th.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.05. AFLAC had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 20.18%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that AFLAC Incorporated will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. This is a boost from AFLAC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. AFLAC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.89%.

In related news, Chairman Daniel P. Amos sold 24,983 shares of AFLAC stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.77, for a total value of $2,242,723.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider June P. Howard sold 2,648 shares of AFLAC stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total value of $239,193.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,921 shares of company stock worth $3,913,315 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AFL. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AFLAC in the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. Omnia Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in AFLAC by 261.9% in the 4th quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its holdings in AFLAC by 4,338.7% in the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in AFLAC in the 4th quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AFLAC by 921.5% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

AFLAC Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated is a business holding company. The Company is involved in supplemental health and life insurance, which is marketed and administered through its subsidiary, American Family Life Assurance Company of Columbus (Aflac). The Company’s insurance business consists of two segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S.

