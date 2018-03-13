Traders Buy Shares of Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) on Weakness on Insider Selling

Investors bought shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) on weakness during trading hours on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. $181.84 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $129.29 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $52.55 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Advanced Micro Devices had the 9th highest net in-flow for the day. Advanced Micro Devices traded down ($0.18) for the day and closed at $11.52Specifically, SVP James Robert Anderson sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total value of $752,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 323,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,247,443.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Harry A. Wolin sold 18,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total value of $201,429.54. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 975,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,359,990.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,343,240 shares of company stock valued at $15,795,618. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AMD shares. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $11.40 to $10.40 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. BidaskClub lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $10.29 to $10.47 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.88.

The firm has a market cap of $11,160.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Chilton Investment Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1,655.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 8,741 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 8,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. 62.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc is a global semiconductor company. The Company is engaged in offering x86 microprocessors, as standalone devices or as incorporated into an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete graphics processing units (GPUs) and professional graphics, and server and embedded processors and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

