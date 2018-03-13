Traders Buy salesforce.com (CRM) on Weakness After Insider Selling

Investors bought shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) on weakness during trading hours on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. $147.60 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $97.41 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $50.19 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, salesforce.com had the 25th highest net in-flow for the day. salesforce.com traded down ($0.05) for the day and closed at $126.73Specifically, Director Craig Conway sold 1,548 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.63, for a total transaction of $161,967.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,005,912.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark J. Hawkins sold 16,844 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.75, for a total transaction of $1,713,877.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 263,557 shares of company stock worth $29,510,259. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CRM. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Cleveland Research began coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Vetr upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.54 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.51.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $92,810.00, a PE ratio of 281.62, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.25.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 3.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. equities analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $294,547,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in salesforce.com by 323.4% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,568,872 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $364,846,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725,972 shares during the period. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. grew its stake in salesforce.com by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 4,346,500 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $444,343,000 after acquiring an additional 945,000 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the 4th quarter valued at $83,414,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in salesforce.com by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,435,212 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,255,082,000 after acquiring an additional 675,471 shares during the period. 86.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Salesforce.com, Inc is a provider of enterprise software, delivered through the cloud, with a focus on customer relationship management (CRM). The Company focuses on cloud, mobile, social, Internet of Things (IoT) and artificial intelligence technologies. The Company’s service offerings are configured and integrated with other platforms and enterprise applications.

