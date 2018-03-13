Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Intercontinental Exchange (ICE)

Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors acquired 6,306 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 781% compared to the typical volume of 716 put options.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE ICE) opened at $75.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Intercontinental Exchange has a 52 week low of $57.91 and a 52 week high of $76.30. The company has a market cap of $44,097.14, a P/E ratio of 25.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.65.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 43.09% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 18.87%.

Several research analysts recently commented on ICE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.62.

In other news, insider Dean S. Mathison sold 1,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total value of $78,973.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,238.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Benjamin Jackson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.75, for a total transaction of $181,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 64,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,667,203.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 186,201 shares of company stock valued at $13,690,343 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Chemical Bank increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Chemical Bank now owns 24,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 100,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,101,000 after purchasing an additional 6,661 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,037,000 after purchasing an additional 5,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $448,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Intercontinental Exchange (ICE)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/13/traders-buy-high-volume-of-put-options-on-intercontinental-exchange-ice.html.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange Inc, formerly IntercontinentalExchange Group, Inc, is a network of regulated exchanges and clearing houses for financial and commodity markets. The Company delivers transparent and accessible data, technology and risk management services to markets around the world through its portfolio of exchanges, including the New York Stock Exchange, ICE Futures, Liffe and Euronext.

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.