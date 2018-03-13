Trade Desk (TTD) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “The Trade Desk, Inc. is a provider of technology platform for advertising. The company through self-service, cloud-based platform, ad buyers create, manage and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns which includes display, video, audio, native and social, on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices and connected TV. It operates primarily in the United States, Europe and Asia. The Trade Desk, Inc. is headquartered in Ventura, CA. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Vetr lowered shares of Trade Desk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.47 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $69.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.05.

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ TTD ) traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.27. 182,375 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 998,990. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,463.29, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.64, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Trade Desk has a 52 week low of $34.79 and a 52 week high of $67.30.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $102.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.71 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 16.48% and a return on equity of 25.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Trade Desk will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Brian John Stempeck sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.59, for a total value of $495,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,209,234.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 482,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total transaction of $27,722,062.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 795,435 shares of company stock worth $45,360,734. Company insiders own 26.87% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTD. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 9.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 189.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,169,000 after buying an additional 198,089 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 155.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 8,656 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 181.7% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after buying an additional 19,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nationwide Fund Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 236.2% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 33,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after buying an additional 23,344 shares in the last quarter. 74.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc is a technology company. The Company provides a self-service platform that enables clients to purchase and manage digital advertising campaigns across various advertising formats, including display, video and social, and on a range of devices, including computers, mobile devices and connected television.

