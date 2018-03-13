Toll Brothers Inc (TOL) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 13th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 13th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the construction company on Friday, April 27th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. This is an increase from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.11. 1,718,561 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,323,448. Toll Brothers has a 52-week low of $34.99 and a 52-week high of $52.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $6,951.74, a PE ratio of 12.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 7.31, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 12.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Toll Brothers’s revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TOL shares. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective (up from $53.00) on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Mizuho set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Toll Brothers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Argus set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Toll Brothers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Toll Brothers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.75.

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Christine Garvey sold 16,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total transaction of $813,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,057 shares in the company, valued at $866,836.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 25,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.54, for a total transaction of $1,288,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 131,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,777,149.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,950 shares of company stock valued at $4,910,012. Company insiders own 9.01% of the company’s stock.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc is engaged in designing, building, marketing, selling and arranging financing for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities. The Company operates through two segments: Traditional Home Building and Toll Brothers City Living (City Living). Within the Traditional Home Building segment, it operates in five geographic segments in the United States: the North, consisting of Connecticut, Illinois, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey and New York; the Mid-Atlantic, consisting of Delaware, Maryland, Pennsylvania and Virginia; the South, consisting of Florida, North Carolina and Texas; the West, consisting of Arizona, Colorado, Nevada and Washington, and California.

