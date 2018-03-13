Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Acquires 3,103 Shares of Lam Research Co. (LRCX)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 200.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,103 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 8.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 37.5% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 14,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after acquiring an additional 3,915 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 35.4% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 8,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 21.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 115,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,428,000 after acquiring an additional 20,588 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LRCX shares. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Sunday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Twenty-five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.28.

In other Lam Research news, insider Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 25,453 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $5,472,395.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Timothy Archer sold 6,465 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.28, for a total transaction of $1,385,320.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 50,619 shares of company stock worth $10,790,107 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ LRCX) opened at $228.65 on Tuesday. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $120.00 and a 1 year high of $230.00. The stock has a market cap of $36,656.16, a P/E ratio of 16.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $4.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 36.08%. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.24 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 16.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 6th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.05%.

Lam Research declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 14th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation is a supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. The Company designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes and services semiconductor processing systems that are used in the fabrication of integrated circuits (ICs). It operates through manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment segment.

