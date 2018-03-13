Time Inc (TIME) Shares Sold by OppenheimerFunds Inc.

OppenheimerFunds Inc. cut its holdings in Time Inc (NYSE:TIME) by 33.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 101,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,171 shares during the quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc.’s holdings in Time were worth $1,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Time by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,850,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,086,000 after buying an additional 125,383 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Time by 8.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,491,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,634,000 after buying an additional 489,457 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Time by 16.3% in the third quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,232,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,635,000 after buying an additional 172,462 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Time by 27.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 955,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,763,000 after purchasing an additional 204,213 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Time in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,212,000. Institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Time Inc (NYSE TIME) opened at $18.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,840.00, a PE ratio of -925.00, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.06. Time Inc has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $19.70.

TIME has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Time in a report on Friday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lowered Time from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Gabelli lowered Time from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. BidaskClub raised Time from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Time from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.20.

Time Company Profile

Time Inc is a media and content company. The Company offers a portfolio of news and lifestyle brands across a range of interest areas. The Company’s brands included People, Time, Fortune, Sports Illustrated, InStyle, Real Simple, Southern Living, Entertainment Weekly, Food & Wine, and Travel + Leisure, as well as approximately 50 titles in the United Kingdom.

