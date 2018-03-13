TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC Trims Stake in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL)

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,640,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 317,901 shares during the quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $463,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EL. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,533,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,049,000 after buying an additional 3,372,279 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,790,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,009,170,000 after buying an additional 944,997 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD increased its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 931.2% during the third quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,040,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,208,000 after buying an additional 939,600 shares during the period. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. purchased a new position in Estee Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,462,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Estee Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,140,000. 54.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EL. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Monday, February 5th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $148.00 price objective (up from $130.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $134.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.50.

In other news, insider John Demsey sold 77,608 shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.52, for a total transaction of $9,896,572.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,305 shares in the company, valued at $2,971,853.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Michael O’hare sold 26,203 shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.40, for a total transaction of $3,495,480.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,011,572.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 248,453 shares of company stock valued at $33,517,643 over the last quarter. Insiders own 16.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL) opened at $145.37 on Tuesday. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a one year low of $83.34 and a one year high of $145.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $53,345.91, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.48, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.69.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 34.86%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Estee Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 52.78%.

Estee Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. The Company offers products, including skin care, makeup, fragrance, hair care and other. The Company operates in beauty products segment. The Company’s products are sold in over 150 countries and territories under brand names, including Estee Lauder, Aramis, Clinique, Prescriptives, Lab Series, Origins, Tommy Hilfiger, MAC, Kiton, La Mer, Bobbi Brown, Donna Karan New York, DKNY, Aveda, Jo Malone London, Bumble and bumble, Michael Kors, Darphin, Tom Ford, Smashbox, Ermenegildo Zegna, AERIN, Tory Burch, RODIN olio lusso, Le Labo, Editions de Parfums Frederic Malle, GLAMGLOW, By Kilian, BECCA and Too Faced.

