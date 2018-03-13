TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC Lowers Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT)

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,017,656 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,011,689 shares during the quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $665,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 461,793 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,607,000 after purchasing an additional 38,960 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Applied Materials by 1.1% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,119,749 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $318,778,000 after purchasing an additional 64,186 shares during the period. Elite Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $635,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Applied Materials by 5.7% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,097,037 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $630,146,000 after purchasing an additional 650,755 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in Applied Materials by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 49,814 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMAT. Vetr downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.08 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Twenty-six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.10.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.47, for a total transaction of $922,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 76,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,731,161.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.67, for a total transaction of $214,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 322,716 shares of company stock valued at $16,850,796 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT) opened at $61.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $64,732.83, a PE ratio of 23.01, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.96. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $37.41 and a one year high of $62.40.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 45.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 15.09%.

Applied Materials declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 14th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the global semiconductor, display and related industries. The Company’s segments are Semiconductor Systems, which includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation; Applied Global Services, which provides integrated solutions to optimize equipment and fab performance and productivity; Display and Adjacent Markets, which includes products for manufacturing liquid crystal displays, organic light-emitting diodes, upgrades and roll-to-roll Web coating systems and other display technologies for televisions, personal computers, smart phones and other consumer-oriented devices, and Corporate and Other segment, which includes revenues from products, as well as costs of products sold for fabricating solar photovoltaic cells and modules, and certain operating expenses.

