TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Progressive Corp (PGR)

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,886,715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 45,032 shares during the quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $387,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global X Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 19,021 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 2.0% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 55,014 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,664,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 101.8% during the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 2,202 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 14.6% during the third quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 8,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

PGR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a report on Friday, November 17th. B. Riley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a report on Friday, December 15th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Progressive from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $50.00 target price on shares of Progressive and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.65.

Shares of Progressive Corp ( PGR ) opened at $59.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $35,152.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Progressive Corp has a twelve month low of $38.61 and a twelve month high of $60.43.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 15.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Progressive Corp will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider William M. Cody sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total value of $1,402,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,726,204.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Corporation is an insurance holding company. The Company’s insurance subsidiaries and affiliates provide personal and commercial automobile and property insurance, other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. The Company operates through the Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property segments.

