Thrivent Financial For Lutherans Increases Holdings in Equity Residential (EQR)

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans boosted its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 192,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,566 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans’ holdings in Equity Residential were worth $12,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Equity Residential by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,016,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,296,769,000 after acquiring an additional 341,071 shares during the period. APG Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in Equity Residential by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 15,122,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $964,330,000 after acquiring an additional 61,600 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in Equity Residential by 109.4% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 14,548,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $959,197,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600,203 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Equity Residential by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,800,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $497,453,000 after acquiring an additional 76,542 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Equity Residential by 1.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,198,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $342,732,000 after acquiring an additional 97,505 shares during the period. 94.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

EQR has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Edward Jones raised shares of Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Equity Residential and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.06.

In related news, EVP Scott Fenster sold 449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.18, for a total transaction of $26,122.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Mark J. Parrell sold 7,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.18, for a total transaction of $427,913.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,077 shares of company stock valued at $819,000. 3.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE EQR) opened at $59.50 on Tuesday. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $54.97 and a 12-month high of $70.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $21,909.77, a P/E ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.42.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.47). Equity Residential had a net margin of 24.39% and a return on equity of 5.76%. The business had revenue of $630.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Thrivent Financial For Lutherans Increases Holdings in Equity Residential (EQR)” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/13/thrivent-financial-for-lutherans-increases-holdings-in-equity-residential-eqr.html.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is a real estate investment trust. The Company’s primary business is the acquisition, development and management of multifamily residential properties. Its segments include Boston, New York, Washington DC, Southern California, San Francisco, Seattle and Other Markets. Southern California includes Los Angeles, San Diego and Orange County.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.