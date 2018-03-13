Thrivent Financial For Lutherans Cuts Holdings in ABIOMED, Inc. (ABMD)

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans lowered its position in shares of ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 69,935 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 10,505 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans’ holdings in ABIOMED were worth $13,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABMD. Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its stake in ABIOMED by 8.0% during the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 452,879 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $76,355,000 after buying an additional 33,621 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in ABIOMED by 4.0% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ABIOMED during the third quarter valued at approximately $263,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in ABIOMED by 3.6% during the third quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 8,364 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in ABIOMED during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,058,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Andrew J. Greenfield sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.36, for a total transaction of $5,407,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on ABMD shares. Jefferies Group upped their price objective on ABIOMED to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. BidaskClub upgraded ABIOMED from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ABIOMED in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ABIOMED from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Leerink Swann increased their price target on ABIOMED from $200.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.86.

Shares of ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) opened at $294.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13,040.70, a P/E ratio of 148.86, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.25. ABIOMED, Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.36 and a 1 year high of $304.28.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $154.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.00 million. ABIOMED had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 16.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. research analysts expect that ABIOMED, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

About ABIOMED

ABIOMED, Inc is a provider of temporary percutaneous mechanical circulatory support devices. The Company offers care to heart failure patients. The Company operates in the segment of the research, development and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. The Company develops, manufactures and markets products that are designed to enable the heart to rest, heal and recover by improving blood flow to the coronary arteries and end-organs and/or temporarily performing the pumping function of the heart.

