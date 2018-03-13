Thrivent Financial For Lutherans Acquires 4,876 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL)

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 107,716 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,876 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans’ holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $14,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ODFL. Nationwide Fund Advisors grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 150,235 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 3rd quarter valued at about $882,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 261,206 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,761,000 after purchasing an additional 101,334 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 3rd quarter valued at about $509,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ ODFL) opened at $147.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $12,157.64, a PE ratio of 33.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.24. Old Dominion Freight Line has a one year low of $80.56 and a one year high of $150.54.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $891.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.00 million. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 17.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 5th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. This is a boost from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.25%.

ODFL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $119.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective (up from $128.00) on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.58.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc is a union-free motor carrier providing regional, inter-regional and national less-than-truckload (LTL) services. The Company’s LTL services include ground and air expedited transportation for time-sensitive shipments, consumer household pickup and delivery and freight delivery services throughout North America.

