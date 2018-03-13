Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.17 Per Share

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 31st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the medical research company on Monday, April 16th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Thermo Fisher Scientific has a dividend payout ratio of 6.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Thermo Fisher Scientific to earn $12.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.0%.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) opened at $217.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $87,544.73, a P/E ratio of 38.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.15. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 52 week low of $151.74 and a 52 week high of $226.44.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.13. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 10.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on TMO. Leerink Swann reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price (down previously from $216.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $223.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. BTIG Research began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.50.

In related news, SVP Gregory J. Herrema sold 33,327 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.70, for a total transaction of $7,321,941.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,285,478.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.60, for a total value of $511,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,827 shares of company stock worth $20,193,272 in the last three months. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific stock. Ark Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,005 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 488 shares during the quarter. Ark Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $3,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 87.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.17 Per Share” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/13/thermo-fisher-scientific-inc-tmo-announces-dividend-increase-0-17-per-share.html.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc develops, manufactures and sells a range of products. The Company provides analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, manufacturing, analysis, discovery and diagnostics. It operates through four segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.