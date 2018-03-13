THEKEY (TKY) Price Down 30% Over Last Week

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded down 10.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 13th. THEKEY has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $592,393.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, THEKEY has traded 30% lower against the US dollar. One THEKEY token can now be bought for approximately $0.0158 or 0.00000176 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00008739 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $83.26 or 0.00930759 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003235 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00014553 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011159 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00045936 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00088565 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.46 or 0.00206401 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About THEKEY

THEKEY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip . The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for THEKEY is www.thekey.vip

Buying and Selling THEKEY

THEKEY can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin. It is not presently possible to buy THEKEY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade THEKEY must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy THEKEY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

