Shore Capital reissued their under review rating on shares of The Mission Marketing Group (LON:TMMG) in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

The Mission Marketing Group (LON:TMMG) opened at GBX 44.40 ($0.61) on Friday. The Mission Marketing Group has a twelve month low of GBX 37.10 ($0.51) and a twelve month high of GBX 52 ($0.72). The company has a market capitalization of $37.69 and a PE ratio of 888.00.

Get The Mission Marketing Group alerts:

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/13/the-mission-marketing-group-tmmg-earns-under-review-rating-from-shore-capital.html.

The Mission Marketing Group plc (the mission) is a United Kingdom-based marketing communications and advertising company. The Company’s portfolio comprises integrated, multi-discipline, multi-sector agencies, specialists in specific marketing/communications activities and specialists in particular market sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for The Mission Marketing Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Mission Marketing Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.