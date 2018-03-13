The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Raises Stake in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (SBH)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 212,630 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,670 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company ‘s holdings in Sally Beauty were worth $3,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SBH. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Sally Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at $185,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Sally Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at $197,000. Invictus RG purchased a new stake in Sally Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Sally Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sally Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at $282,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Sally Beauty from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Buckingham Research lowered their price target on Sally Beauty from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. ValuEngine lowered Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Sally Beauty from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. ( NYSE SBH ) opened at $17.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,260.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -5.17, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.05 and a 12 month high of $21.36.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $994.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $990.18 million. Sally Beauty had a negative return on equity of 72.22% and a net margin of 6.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sally Beauty Company Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is an international specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies with operations primarily in North America, South America and Europe. The Company operates through two business segments: Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group (BSG). Sally Beauty Supply is a domestic and international chain of cash and carry retail stores, which offers professional beauty supplies to both salon professionals and retail customers primarily in North America, Puerto Rico, and parts of Europe and South America.

