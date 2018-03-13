The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $3.71 Million Stake in Genworth Financial Inc (GNW)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Genworth Financial Inc (NYSE:GNW) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,193,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 94,598 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company ‘s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $3,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $384,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,673,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,535,000 after purchasing an additional 177,722 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 298.6% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 164,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 123,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 66.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 312,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 124,492 shares during the last quarter. 67.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Genworth Financial Inc (NYSE:GNW) opened at $3.07 on Tuesday. Genworth Financial Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.67 and a fifty-two week high of $4.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $1,562.48, a PE ratio of 2.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.56.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.45. Genworth Financial had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 4.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Genworth Financial Inc will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Genworth Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Genworth Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genworth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Genworth Financial in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Genworth Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.50.

About Genworth Financial

Genworth Financial, Inc (Genworth) is a financial security company. The Company provides insurance, wealth management, investment and financial solutions. As of December 31, 2011, the Company had more than 15 million customers, with a presence in more than 25 countries. The Company operates in Insurance, Mortgage Insurance and Corporate and Runoff.

