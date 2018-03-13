The Coca-Cola Co (KO) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.39 Per Share

The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 15th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.39 per share on Monday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 14th. This is an increase from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.

The Coca-Cola has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 55 consecutive years. The Coca-Cola has a payout ratio of 77.5% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect The Coca-Cola to earn $2.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 65.2%.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) opened at $44.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $191,197.89, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.77. The Coca-Cola has a twelve month low of $41.83 and a twelve month high of $48.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 38.36%. The company had revenue of $7.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a $49.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Morningstar set a $48.50 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $45.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $48.80 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.21.

In related news, insider Robert Edward Long sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $719,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,673 shares in the company, valued at $1,183,070.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathy N. Waller sold 23,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total transaction of $1,072,526.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 123,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,713,185.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 122,640 shares of company stock worth $5,800,776. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 3.0% in the second quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 1,521,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,237,000 after purchasing an additional 44,709 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 1.5% in the second quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 514,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,054,000 after purchasing an additional 7,786 shares in the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 33.1% in the second quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 36,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 9,145 shares in the last quarter. Ffcm LLC boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 5.9% in the second quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 208,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,353,000 after purchasing an additional 11,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 9.6% in the second quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 97,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,373,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.16% of the company’s stock.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company is a beverage company. The Company owns or licenses and markets non-alcoholic beverage brands, primarily sparkling beverages and a range of still beverages, such as waters, flavored waters and enhanced waters, juices and juice drinks, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, sports drinks, dairy and energy drinks.

