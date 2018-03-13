TETRA Technologies (TTI) Receiving Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Report Shows

Press coverage about TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) has been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. TETRA Technologies earned a daily sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the oil and gas company an impact score of 46.4920585137612 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the news stories that may have effected Accern’s rankings:

TTI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised TETRA Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TETRA Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $5.00 target price on TETRA Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Howard Weil downgraded TETRA Technologies from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Scotia Howard Weill reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of TETRA Technologies in a report on Friday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TETRA Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.02.

Shares of TETRA Technologies ( NYSE TTI ) traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 649,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 925,743. The firm has a market cap of $450.80, a P/E ratio of -11.56, a PEG ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.79. TETRA Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.85 and a 52-week high of $4.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.95.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). TETRA Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.76% and a negative return on equity of 4.20%. The firm had revenue of $227.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.40 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that TETRA Technologies will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TETRA Technologies

TETRA Technologies, Inc is an oil and gas services company. The Company focuses on completion fluids and associated products and services, water management, production well testing, offshore rig cooling, compression services and equipment, and offshore services, such as decommissioning and diving. It is composed of five segments organized into four divisions: Fluids, Production Testing, Compression and Offshore.

