Ternium SA (TX) Announces Annual Dividend of $1.10

Ternium SA (NYSE:TX) announced an annual dividend on Tuesday, March 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 7th will be given a dividend of 1.10 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, May 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 4th. This is a boost from Ternium’s previous annual dividend of $0.90.

Ternium has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.1% annually over the last three years. Ternium has a payout ratio of 25.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Ternium to earn $3.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.6%.

Ternium (NYSE TX) traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.58. 425,544 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 424,595. Ternium has a twelve month low of $22.78 and a twelve month high of $39.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $6,840.17, a P/E ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.10.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.03). Ternium had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Ternium will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TX. Scotiabank set a $43.00 price objective on Ternium and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ternium from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Santander upgraded Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Ternium from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Ternium from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.25.

Ternium Company Profile

Ternium SA is a producer of steel products. The Company produces finished and semi-finished steel products and iron ore, which are sold either directly to steel manufacturers, steel processors or end users. The Company operates through two segments: Steel and Mining. The Steel segment includes the sales of steel products and the Mining segment includes the sales of iron ore products, which are primarily inter-company.

