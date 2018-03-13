Teradyne, Inc. (TER) Shares Bought by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) by 168.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,489,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,563,591 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $104,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TER. Ark Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 32.1% in the second quarter. Ark Investment Management LLC now owns 172,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,193,000 after purchasing an additional 42,031 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 193.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 142,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,314,000 after purchasing an additional 93,874 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 10.5% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 55,377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 5,251 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teradyne in the third quarter worth $278,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teradyne in the third quarter worth $721,000. 98.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) traded up $0.27 on Tuesday, reaching $50.19. The company had a trading volume of 160,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,706,563. The company has a market capitalization of $9,653.88, a PE ratio of 39.58, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.68 and a 1-year high of $50.68.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $479.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.85 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 23.37% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Teradyne announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 24th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. This is a positive change from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.35%.

In other Teradyne news, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 5,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total transaction of $238,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,593 shares in the company, valued at $1,492,769.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mark E. Jagiela sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $1,348,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 244,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,993,439.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 146,009 shares of company stock valued at $6,731,077. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Teradyne from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Teradyne to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Teradyne, Inc. (TER) Shares Bought by Two Sigma Advisers LP” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/13/teradyne-inc-ter-shares-bought-by-two-sigma-advisers-lp.html.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc supplies automation equipment for test and industrial applications. The Company designs, develops, manufactures and sells automatic test systems used to test semiconductors, wireless products, data storage and complex electronics systems in the consumer electronics, wireless, automotive, industrial, communications, and aerospace and defense industries.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.