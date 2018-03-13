Tenet Healthcare (THC) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “The shares of Tenet Healthcare have outperformed the industry in a year's time. The company’s accretive acquisitions have significantly strengthened its company’s top line. Strategic divestitures helped streamlining its core operations. Moreover, the company’s recently taken enterprise-wide cost-reduction program is likely to favor earnings going forward. Following 2017 results, Tenet Healthcare has raised its 2018 guidance. However, the company has a high level of uncollectible accounts leading to a mounting level of bad debt. Rising leverage ratio has led to a spike in interest expenses, weighing on the company’s margins. Tenet Healthcare has also been suffering from lower revenues over the past many quarters.”

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on THC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Tenet Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Leerink Swann reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.56.

Shares of Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE THC ) traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,177,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,553,502. The company has a market capitalization of $2,444.79, a PE ratio of -3.45, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.07. Tenet Healthcare has a 12 month low of $12.25 and a 12 month high of $24.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.44, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 9.69% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director George Fredrick Smitherman sold 14,300 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total value of $28,886.00. Insiders sold 54,600 shares of company stock valued at $94,146 over the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THC. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,300,000. King Street Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the third quarter worth about $31,217,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $22,655,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP increased its position in Tenet Healthcare by 84.9% in the third quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 1,924,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,621,000 after purchasing an additional 883,600 shares during the period. Finally, Price Michael F acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $6,064,000.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation (Tenet) is a healthcare services company. The Company operates regionally focused, integrated healthcare delivery networks in large urban and suburban markets in the United States. The Company’s segments include Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care and Conifer. As of December 31, 2016, its subsidiaries operated 79 hospitals, including three academic medical centers, two children’s hospitals, two specialty hospitals and one critical access hospital.

