Tenaris (TS) PT Set at $40.00 by Piper Jaffray Companies

Piper Jaffray Companies set a $40.00 price target on Tenaris (NYSE:TS) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Guggenheim reissued a buy rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Tenaris in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Tenaris from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Cowen set a $35.00 price target on Tenaris and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays reissued a buy rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Tenaris in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Tenaris from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tenaris currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.09.

Tenaris (NYSE TS) opened at $36.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21,800.00, a PE ratio of 47.65 and a beta of 0.72. Tenaris has a twelve month low of $25.91 and a twelve month high of $37.48.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Tenaris had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 10.30%. analysts predict that Tenaris will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Tenaris by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Tenaris by 203.2% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,463 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tenaris by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 188,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,000,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tenaris by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 4,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elkfork Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tenaris in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $154,000. 12.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tenaris

Tenaris SA is a holding company, which is a steel producer with production facilities in Mexico, Argentina, Colombia, United States and Guatemala. The Company supplies round steel bars and flat steel products for its pipes business. It operates through Tubes business segment. The Tubes segment includes the production and sale of both seamless and welded steel tubular products, and related services primarily for the oil and gas industry, principally oil country tubular goods (OCTG) used in drilling operations, and for other industrial applications with production processes that include in the transformation of steel into tubular products.

