Team, Inc. (TISI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.50.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Team from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Team from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stephens upgraded shares of Team from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Team to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th.

Team (NYSE:TISI) opened at $18.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $557.90, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Team has a 1 year low of $10.45 and a 1 year high of $30.20.

In related news, Director Jeffery Gerald Davis acquired 3,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.75 per share, with a total value of $52,648.75. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 21,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,222.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TISI. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Team by 280.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 988,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,198,000 after acquiring an additional 728,889 shares during the last quarter. Archer Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Team in the fourth quarter worth $8,297,000. Engine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Team by 44,852.4% in the third quarter. Engine Capital Management LLC now owns 429,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,737,000 after purchasing an additional 428,789 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Team by 341.9% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 429,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,740,000 after purchasing an additional 332,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 22NW LP lifted its stake in Team by 1,214.4% in the third quarter. 22NW LP now owns 327,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,378,000 after purchasing an additional 302,959 shares during the last quarter. 96.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Team Company Profile

Team, Inc is a provider of specialty industrial services, including inspection and assessment, required in maintaining high temperature and high pressure piping systems and vessels. The Company conducts its operations through three segments: Inspection and Heat Treating Services (IHT) Group, Mechanical Services (MS) Group and Quest Integrity (Quest Integrity) Group.

